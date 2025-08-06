Toronto Argonauts release veteran DL Celestin Haba

The Toronto Argonauts have released American defensive lineman Celestin Haba.

The six-foot-one, 250-pound defender signed with the team as a free-agent this offseason following a two-year stint with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He dressed for three games with the Boatmen, recording three defensive tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

The 25-year-old played 18 regular-season games over two years in Bomberland, recording 18 defensive tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles. He dresses for last year’s Grey Cup game in a depth role.

Haba played collegiately at East Texas A&M University where he made 39 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception over 16 games.

The Toronto Argonauts (2-6) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (2-6) on Saturday, August 9 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks bested the Stampeders 31-11 this past week, while the Argonauts narrowly lost to the Blue Bombers in Winnipeg.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 31 degrees with a 30 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS, and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and TSN 1050 in Toronto.