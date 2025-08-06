Montreal Carabins player Joseph Gingras dead at 21

Joseph Gingras, an incoming defensive back for the Université de Montréal Carabins, died on Tuesday night at the age of 21.

“Joseph was a determined young man with an impeccable work ethic,” said Carabins head coach Marco Iadeluca in a statement. “We are losing an incredible person we were just beginning to discover, it is infinitely sad. We will never forget his time with us. My thoughts are with his family, his teammates and those around him.”

Gingras signed with the Carabins in December following a four-year collegiate career at Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe Laureates and helped the team win two Division II Bol d’Or titles. He was set to report for Carabins training camp this weekend.

“We are saddened by this terrible news that has shaken our extended family,” said Carabins and CEPSUM executive director Manon Simard. “Joseph represented the commitment and dedication that student-athletes must demonstrate on a daily basis. Our hearts go out to his family and everyone around him. We will ensure that we provide the necessary support to the members of our organization to get through this terrible ordeal.”

The school indicated that grief counselling has been made available to student-athletes and staff as a result of Gingras’ death, the cause of which remains unclear.

“Joseph’s departure is a shockwave for the entire organization,” said Carabins director of athletic excellence William Moylan. “We have lost a young man who was already loved by all and who made an immediate impact upon his arrival on campus. I would like to offer my condolences to his family and friends.”

The Carabins finished the 2024 regular season with a 7-1 record before losing the Dunsmore Cup to the Laval Rouge et Or by a score of 22-17. The school has won two Vanier Cups, three Uteck Bowls, one Mitchell Bowl, and five Dunsmore Cups since the program was reinstated in 2002.

Editor’s note: the quotes featured in this article were translated from French.