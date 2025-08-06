Drew Wolitarsky to make Hamilton Tiger-Cats debut against B.C. Lions

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will have veteran receiver Drew Wolitarsky in the lineup for the first time this season when the team hosts the B.C. Lions on Thursday.

The 30-year-old signed with the Tiger-Cats as a free agent following his release from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this offseason. He has been battling a nagging hamstring injury since training camp, causing him to miss the first eight games of the year.

The six-foot-one, 225-pound target made 227 catches for 2,954 yards and 18 touchdowns over seven seasons with the Blue Bombers, helping the team win two Grey Cups. Though born in Santa Clarita, Calif., Wolitarsky counts as a Canadian player in the CFL.

The veteran is listed on the depth chart as a backup behind Kiondré Smith and Brendan O’Leary-Orange, so it’s unclear how much he’ll see the field on offence. Smith is off to a red-hot start to the season, having made 39 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns, putting him on pace for all-new career-highs.

Canadian receiver Tyler Ternowski (shoulder) has been moved to the one-game injured list to create a roster spot for Wolitarsky. The team has made two other changes to the lineup, swapping out Canadian defensive back Patrick Burke Jr. for rookie Ronan Horrall and veteran long snapper Gordon Whyte for newcomer Simon Chaves.

Bo Levi Mitchell with make his ninth straight start for the Tiger-Cats at quarterback. The 35-year-old has thrown for 2,551 yards, 18 touchdowns, and three interceptions so far this season, making him the consensus favourite to win Most Outstanding Player.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-2) will host the B.C. Lions (3-5) at Hamilton Stadium on Thursday, August 7 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Lions are coming off a bye week, while the Tiger-Cats have rattled off six straight wins, including a recent 28-24 victory over the Elks.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 28 degrees and a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 730 CKNW in Vancouver and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.