B.C. Lions set roster against Tiger-Cats, move Isaiah Messam to six-game injured list

The B.C. Lions have moved Canadian linebacker Isaiah Messam to the six-game injured list ahead of their matchup with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The six-foot-one, 220-pound native of Hamilton, Ont. has made two special teams tackles through eight games this season, raising his career total to 54. He has also recorded 38 defensive tackles and one sack since being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 CFL Draft out of Wilfrid Laurier University.

The Lions have promoted Canadian defensive back Josh Hagerty to the roster in his place. The six-foot-three, 200-pound native of Regina, Sask. joined the team’s practice roster earlier this month following his release from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The 26-year-old played 15 regular-season games with the Edmonton Elks in 2024, recording 10 special teams tackles. He was originally a sixth-round pick in the 2021 CFL Draft by the Toronto Argonauts and made 23 defensive tackles, 16 special teams tackles, and one forced fumble over three seasons with the team, winning a Grey Cup in 2022.

The Lions have also made a swap at defensive tackle, moving Jonah Tavai to the one-game injured list (leg) and starting rookie Tomasi Laulile in his place. Rookie defensive back Travian Blaylock has also been moved to the practice roster, while linebacker Jeremy Lewis has been promoted to the active roster.

The rest of B.C.’s lineup remains intact from before their recent bye week. Nathan Rourke will make his seventh start of the season having thrown for 1,896 yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions so far this season.

The B.C. Lions (3-5) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-2) at Hamilton Stadium on Thursday, August 7 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Lions are coming off a bye week, while the Tiger-Cats have rattled off six straight wins, including a recent 28-24 victory over the Elks.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 28 degrees and a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 730 CKNW in Vancouver and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.