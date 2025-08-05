Zach Collaros, Stanley Bryant return to practice with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers appear set to get some key reinforcements back in the lineup when they visit the Calgary Stampeders this weekend as franchise quarterback Zach Collaros and left tackle Stanley Bryant were both full participants in practice on Tuesday.

Collaros missed the team’s win over the Toronto Argonauts last week as Chris Streveler made his second start of the season. The veteran passer has thrown for 1,031 yards, seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions over five games this year, going 2-3 as a starter. Collaros left his two most recent starts due to a neck injury, one of which was a loss in Calgary and the other of which was a loss in Toronto.

The soon-to-be 37-year-old native of Steubenville, Ohio has thrown for 33,966 yards, 206 touchdowns, and 109 interceptions over 163 career regular-season CFL games, 73 of which he’s played as a member of the Blue Bombers.

Bryant has missed the team’s last three games due to an ankle injury. The 39-year-old blocker is a nine-time All-West Division selection, eight-time All-CFL selection, and four-time CFL Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman.

Running back and return specialist Peyton Logan, who joined the team in free agency following a three-year run with the Calgary Stampeders, was a limited participant due to a thigh injury. He has yet to see regular-season action with the Blue Bombers this season.

Offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool (ankle), defensive lineman Cam Lawson (hip), and defensive back Jamal Parker (leg) were all non-participants in practice on Tuesday.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-3) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (5-3) on Saturday, August 9 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off a close win over Toronto, while Calgary got crushed by the Redblacks 31-11.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 21 degrees and a 60 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and 770 CHQR in Calgary.