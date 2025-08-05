Toronto Argonauts sign Canadian OL Ryan Sceviour, two others

The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian offensive lineman Ryan Sceviour.

The six-foot-four, 320-pound blocker played eight regular-season games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders last season and made six starts at left guard before suffering a season-ending injury.

The 30-year-old native of Calgary, Alta. was originally a first-round pick in the 2018 CFL Draft out of the University of Calgary by his hometown Stampeders. He spent five seasons with the team, winning one Grey Cup and earning one All-West Division selection.

The Argonauts have also signed American running back Peny Boone and American offensive lineman Brandon Kemp and released American linebacker Jarrett Martin.

Boone finished his collegiate career at the University of Central Florida in 2024 where he rushed for 208 yards and scored two touchdowns over seven games. The six-foot-one, 232-pound ball-carrier previously played at Ohio University where he was named the Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2023. In total, he rushed for 1,849 yards and 18 touchdowns over 26 games with the Bobcats.

Kemp attended training camp with the Roughriders earlier this season but was released as part of final cuts. The six-foot-seven, 310-pound blocker has previously been a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, dressing for 13 games with the team. The native of Atlanta, Ga. has also had NFL stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

Martin recorded six defensive tackles and two special teams tackles over four games this season, his first with the Argonauts. The six-foot-three, 220-pound defender played 31 collegiate games at the University of Rhode Island and was listed as a safety in his final season. He recorded 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and 10 knockdowns during his career.

The Toronto Argonauts (2-6) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (2-6) on Saturday, August 9 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks bested the Stampeders 31-11 this past week, while the Argonauts narrowly lost to the Blue Bombers in Winnipeg.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 31 degrees with a 30 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS, and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and TSN 1050 in Toronto.