Toronto Argonauts acquire Spencer Brown in trade with Edmonton Elks

The Toronto Argonauts have acquired American running back Spencer Brown from the Edmonton Elks in exchange for a conditional eighth-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft.

The six-foot, 220-pound native of Warrior, Ala. signed with the Elks in June following his release from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He has yet to dress for a CFL regular-season game.

The 26-year-old joined the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and spent three years with the team, rushing nine times for 43 yards and catching two passes for 10 yards over six games. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent in 2024 but was released at the conclusion of training camp.

Brown played collegiately at the University of Alabama-Birmingham where he ran for 4,011 yards and 41 touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 113 yards and one score. He remains the school’s all-time rushing leader and earned All-Conference USA honours three times.

The Toronto Argonauts (2-6) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (2-6) on Saturday, August 9 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks bested the Stampeders 31-11 this past week, while the Argonauts narrowly lost to the Blue Bombers in Winnipeg.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 31 degrees with a 30 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS, and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and TSN 1050 in Toronto.