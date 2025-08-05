Tampa Bay Buccaneers waive Canadian punter Jake Julien

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waived Canadian punter Jake Julien.

The native of Barrie, Ont. punted 107 times for 5,773 yards with the Edmonton Elks in 2024, leading the CFL in gross average (54.0 yards) and net average (40.0 yards). He broke the league’s single-season gross punting record set by future Super Bowl champion Jon Ryan in 2005 and tied for the league lead with eight punts inside the 10-yard line. Julien also recorded 15 singles, including a memorable game-winner in overtime.

Julien signed with the Buccaneers in January after working out for at least six NFL teams. He was waived as Tampa Bay needed a roster spot to sign veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

The six-foot-two, 217-pound specialist was originally selected by the Ottawa Redblacks in the fourth round of the 2021 CFL Draft. He chose to return to school for his final year of eligibility at Eastern Michigan University and signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2022, though he was released in training camp.

Julien played five collegiate seasons for the Eagles, punting 221 times in 54 games and averaging 44 yards per attempt. He pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line 71 times in his career with 51 punts traveling over 50 yards and was named second-team All-Mid-American Conference as a senior.

The Buccaneers finished atop the NFC South standings in 2024 with a 10-7 record.