Saskatchewan Roughriders sell out 60th annual Labour Day Classic

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have sold out the annual Labour Day Classic against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“The support we’ve seen from Rider Nation this season has truly been incredible,” said team president and CEO Craig Reynolds in a statement.

“The energy at a sold-out Mosaic Stadium is unmatched, and there’s no better showcase of that passion than the Labour Day Classic, especially as we celebrate its 60th year. Our fans create an electric atmosphere that fuels our team’s performance and gives them that extra push on every down.”

The annual rivalry game has been evenly-matched since 2016 with the teams splitting eight meetings four to four. Winnipeg won last year’s matchup 35-33 at Mosaic Stadium, which was played in front of an over-capacity crowd of 33,861.

This year’s Labour Day Classic will mark the first of three meetings between the Roughriders and Blue Bombers this season and will be the only one played in Regina. The game will also mark Saskatchewan’s first sellout of the season. The team is averaging 27,096 fans per game so far this year.

The Roughriders (7-1) are currently on a bye week. The team is 38-21 all-time in Labour Day Classics against Winnipeg.