Ottawa Redblacks sign former Elks, Riders DL Eric Black, release one

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed former Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Eric Black.

The six-foot-four, 247-pound native of Rochester, N.Y. played two regular-season games each with the Elks and Riders last season, recording four defensive tackles and two special teams tackles.

The 26-year-old finished his collegiate career at Stony Brook University, an FCS program located in Stony Brook, N.Y., where he made 19 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and five sacks. He previously played at the University at Buffalo where he made 36 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over 29 games.

The Redblacks have also released Canadian offensive lineman Dayton Black.

The six-foot-five, 295-pound blocker dressed for two regular-season games with the Redblacks in a depth role before recently being moved to the practice roster.

The 25-year-old native of Brandon, Man. was the sixth overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft out of the University of Saskatchewan. Black dressed for 17 regular-season games as a rookie and made one start at right guard. In 2024, he spent most of the season on the six-game injured list before being demoted to the practice roster.

The Ottawa Redblacks (2-6) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (2-6) on Saturday, August 9 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks bested the Stampeders 31-11 this past week, while the Argonauts narrowly lost to the Blue Bombers in Winnipeg.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 31 degrees with a 30 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS, and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and TSN 1050 in Toronto.