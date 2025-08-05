Montreal Alouettes sign four, including CFL veterans Ciante Evans, Brandin Dandridge

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive backs Ciante Evans and Brandin Dandridge, both of whom have lots of CFL experience.

Evans played for the B.C. Lions last season, recording 31 defensive tackles and two interceptions over 13 regular-season games, making 11 starts at field-side cornerback and two starts at field-side halfback. He attended training camp with the Toronto Argonauts earlier this year but was released as part of final roster cuts.

The 32-year-old native of Fort Worth, Texas has been in the CFL since 2015 when he joined the Calgary Stampeders. He spent four seasons with the team, earning two All-West Division selections, one All-CFL selection, and winning one Grey Cup. He has since had two stints with the Alouettes, winning a Grey Cup in 2023, and also spent two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Dandridge played 40 career regular-season games with the Ottawa Redblacks before being released in January. The five-foot-eleven, 180-pound native of Lee’s Summit, Mo. recorded 90 tackles, 11 interceptions, four forced fumbles, and two touchdowns with Ottawa, earning an All-East Division selection in 2023. Dandridge also had a stint with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.

The Alouettes have also signed American linebacker Caleb Johnson and American defensive back Don Callis.

Johnson had a previous stint with the Alouettes but didn’t see any regular-season action. The five-foot-eleven, 228-pound defender recently played for the Arlington Renegades of the UFL where he recorded 19 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack over 10 games. The 27-year-old was previously a member of the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, and Cleveland Browns.

Callis had a previous stint on Montreal’s practice roster but didn’t see any regular-season action. The six-foot, 184-pound native of Los Angeles, Calif. played collegiately at Troy University in 2023 where he made 26 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and four pass knockdowns.

Montreal has also released American defensive lineman Antonio Moultrie.

The six-foot-four, 265-pound native of Pensacola, Fla. made 18 defensive tackles and one sack over 14 regular-season games with the Alouettes last season. He spent most of the 2025 season on the practice roster.

The Montreal Alouettes (5-3) will host the Edmonton Elks (1-6) on Friday, August 8 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Elks are coming off a 28-24 loss to Hamilton, while the Alouettes were blown out by the Roughriders by a score of 34-6.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 31 degrees with a 20 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and TSN 690 in Montreal.