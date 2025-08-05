McGill Redbirds unveil new logo for varsity teams

The McGill Redbirds have unveiled a new (and old) logo for their varsity teams.

The logo — a red ‘M’ — is intended to pay homage to the branding first worn my McGill’s student-athletes in 1898.

According to the school, the “rebranding marks a new chapter for McGill’s athletic program, inviting alumni, students, and supporters alike to rally behind a shared visual identity rooted in excellence and legacy.”

“We’re proud to reintroduce a symbol that connects today’s Redbirds and Martlets to more than a century of McGill Athletics history,” said Geoffrey Phillips, the school’s executive director of athletics and recreation, in a statement. “This isn’t just a logo — it’s a celebration of identity, community, and tradition.”

The school indicated that the new logo will appear across all varsity uniforms, merchandise, and promotional materials beginning this fall.

McGill’s old logo featured a red ‘M’ emblazoned with the school’s crest. 3DownNation previously named it the No. 15-ranked logo in all of U Sports football.

The Redbirds finished third in the RSEQ standings this past season at 3-5. The team was defeated 42-3 by the Montreal Carabins in the semifinal round.