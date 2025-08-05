Houston Texans work out Canadian OL Carter O’Donnell: sources

The Houston Texans worked out Canadian offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell on Tuesday, per sources.

The native of Red Deer, Alta. most recently played for the Arizona Cardinals, starting three games for the team in 2023. He was waived last summer with an injury designation.

The 26-year-old originally signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted NFL free agent in 2020. He spent two years on the team’s practice roster before missing all of 2022 due to a Lisfranc injury. In 2023, he was waived by the team at the conclusion of training camp.

O’Donnell was selected in the third round of the 2020 CFL Draft by the Montreal Alouettes, though his rights have since been traded to the Edmonton Elks.

The six-foot-five, 305-pound blocker also worked out for the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts earlier this offseason.

O’Donnell was named a two-time U Sports All-Canadian at offensive tackle as a member of the University of Alberta Golden Bears.

The Texans finished atop the AFC South in 2024 with a record of 10-7.