Hamilton Tiger-Cats cut veteran DB Branden Dozier, add RB Kevin Brown

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released veteran defensive back Branden Dozier.

The 31-year-old native of Topeka, Kan. made four starts for the Tiger-Cats at strong-side linebacker this season, recording 13 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle. He became a healthy scratch once Reggie Stubblefield returned from injury to take the starting job at strong-side linebacker.

The five-foot-eleven, 201-pound defender joined the Tiger-Cats as a free agent this offseason following a four-year stint with the Calgary Stampeders. Over 108 career regular-season CFL games as a member of the Montreal Alouettes, B.C. Lions, Stampeders, and Tiger-Cats, Dozier has recorded 416 defensive tackles, 75 special teams tackles, eight interceptions, five sacks, and three forced fumbles.

The Tiger-Cats have also signed American running back Kevin Brown and Canadian long snapper Simon Chaves.

Brown most recently played for the Toronto Argonauts, rushing for 37 yards, catching five passes for 32 yards, and scoring one touchdown over three games. The 28-year-old ran for 522 yards and caught 22 passes for 138 yards with the Edmonton Elks in 2024, though he was demoted to the practice roster after losing the starting job to Justin Rankin.

The five-foot-nine, 205-pound native of Mount Pleasant, S.C. had a breakout CFL season in 2023 when he rushed for 1,141 yards, caught 28 passes for 222 yards, and scored five total touchdowns for the Elks. Brown first came to the league in 2022 when he ran for 486 yards and one touchdown and made 25 catches for 176 yards.

Chaves has been a member of the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks this season and played six games in the nation’s capital in place of the injured Peter Adjey. The five-foot-eleven, 215-pound native of Guelph, Ont. played 33 collegiate games with the Gryphons, recording 12 tackles.