3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 9

Week 9 of the 2025 CFL regular season has come and gone. Before we get into Week 10, which will feature two divisional matchups and two interdivisional matchups, let’s first take a look back at the standout performers, plays, and games from the week that was.

These awards are selected by 3DownNation’s contributors and will be presented weekly throughout the 2025 season. Enjoy.

Offensive player of the week: REC Damonte Coxie, Toronto Argonauts

The 28-year-old is now the CFL’s leading receiver after a second-straight dominant outing against Winnipeg. This week, Coxie caught nine passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns to help his team put up 31 points at Princess Auto Stadium. Though it wasn’t enough to get the win, the Reserve, La. is only 86 yards away from recording a new career-high — and he’s only played eight games so far this season.

Honourable mention: QB Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Defensive player of the week: DL Willie Jefferson, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

It seems safe to say the six-time All-CFL selection has shaken off a slow start to the season after he recorded four defensive tackles, one sacks, one forced fumble, and four pass knockdowns against Toronto. The six-foot-six, 245-pound defender was directly responsible for a Blue Bombers touchdown — his forced fumble was returned for a score by rookie Jay Person — without which they may not have snapped a three-game losing skid.

Honourable mention: DL Shane Ray, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Special teams player of the week: KR Trey Vaval, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The rookie out of Minnesota State was dominant against the Argonauts, becoming the 17th player in CFL history to record two return touchdowns in the same game. Vaval’s first score came on a 93-yard kickoff return in the first quarter, followed by a 97-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter. Only two members of the Blue Bombers have ever recorded two kick return touchdowns in the same game: Vaval and Janarion Grant.

Honourable mention: K Jose Maltos, Montreal Alouettes

Breakout player of the week: KR Trey Vaval, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The 24-year-old has officially put the league on notice as he now sits first in punt return yardage and third in kickoff return yardage. Vaval has also seen spot duty at cornerback — he replaced a bench Marquise Bridges two weeks ago, then an injured Jamal Parker last week — but he’s clearly proven himself to be a difference-maker in the return game. It wouldn’t be a surprise if opponents started kicking away from him, as Toronto started to do partway through last week’s game.

Honourable mention: LB Aaron Casey, Toronto Argonauts

Offensive line of the week: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The unit of Brendan Bordner, Brandon Revenberg, Coulter Woodmansey, Liam Dobson, and Quinton Barrow was excellent against Edmonton, allowing only one sack and helping Bo Levi Mitchell throw for 350 yards and three touchdowns. Hamilton also had a decent day along the ground as Greg Bell rushed 13 times for 55 yards and one touchdown. This is the second straight week that the Tiger-Cats have won this award.

Honourable mention: Saskatchewan Roughriders

Coach of the week: OC Marc Mueller, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Montreal’s defence entered Week 9 ranked first in yards allowed per play and the Riders lit them up for 34 points. Trevor Harris threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns, while A.J. Ouellette, Mario Anderson, and Tommy Stevens combined for 135 rushing yards and one score. Saskatchewan sits atop the league standings at 7-1 and Marc Mueller’s offence is one of the main reasons why.

Honourable mention: HC Bob Dyce, Ottawa Redblacks

Best play of the week: QB Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders

This is one of the prettiest touchdown passes you’ll see all season. KeeSean Johnson ran a great wheel route from the boundary slot but Trevor Harris didn’t get the ball out fast enough to take advantage of his separation over the top. Instead of trying to lead Johnson up-field, which would have led the receiver out the back of the end zone, Harris threw to ball to his back shoulder and Johnson made a brilliant adjustment to the ball. Bravo.

Honourable mention: KR Trey Vaval, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Worst play of the week: QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Montreal Alouettes

In the third quarter of Saturday’s game in La Belle Province, McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw an errant pass directly to the chest of Saskatchewan defensive back Nelson Lokombo. Instead of making the interception, the former first-round pick allowed the ball to bounce off his hands, then hit the ground to do 10 pushups as punishment. It was an awful play all around for both players. Sheesh.

Honourable mention: REC Kaion Julien-Grant, Edmonton Elks

Best game of the week: Toronto Argonauts at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

This was far from the best-played game you’ll see all season but it was extremely entertaining. With multiple offensive touchdowns, defensive touchdowns, and special teams touchdowns, this was an action-packed matchup that came right down to the last minute as the Blue Bombers struggled to put the game away in front of a sold-out home crowd. This was the only game of the week that was close and didn’t include a weather delay.

Honourable mention: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Edmonton Elks

Worst game of the week: Calgary Stampeders at Ottawa Redblacks

This was a relatively sloppy game and it didn’t look like former NFL journeyman P.J. Walker was ready for primetime as he threw for 273 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in the loss. The injuries in Calgary’s receiving corps didn’t help, either, as they struggled to hold onto his strong-armed throws. The only fans thrilled with this game were those in R-Nation as the team snapped a four-game losing skid.

Honourable mention: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Montreal Alouettes