Coach Prime pipeline: Winnipeg Blue Bombers add Colorado OL Justin Mayer

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American offensive lineman Justin Mayer, who spent his last collegiate season with head coach Deion Sanders at the University of Colorado Boulder.

The six-foot-three, 323-pound blocker played 11 games in 2024 and make seven starts — six at left guard and one at right guard. He played 366 pass-blocking snaps, allowing two sacks, five hurries, and seven pressures.

The native of Frisco, Texas spent his first five collegiate seasons at the University of Texas at El Paso where he played 35 games and was a two-year starter at left guard.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-3) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (5-3) on Saturday, August 9 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off a close win over Toronto, while Calgary got crushed by the Redblacks 31-11.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 21 degrees and a 60 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and 770 CHQR in Calgary.