3DownNation CFL power rankings: Montreal Alouettes keep slipping without franchise pivot

Week 9 of the 2025 CFL season is officially in the books and the power rankings are an absolute mess.

Two teams have separated themselves from the pack as serious contenders approaching the mid-way point, while the rest of the league struggles with various flaws and foibles. Only the bottom spot remains cemented, due to the inadequacies of one franchise.

3DownNation’s power rankings are created by having 10 contributors rank each team from No. 1 to No. 9 independently, then averaging out the scores. The previous week’s rankings are in brackets. As always, please be sure to check back every Monday morning for our updated power rankings following each week of action in the CFL.

Enjoy the rankings and feel free to roast us on social media for anything you think we got wrong.

1) Saskatchewan Roughriders (2)

It would’ve been impossible not to bump the Riders up a spot this week after the utter dominance they demonstrated against Montreal. A good, old-fashioned defensive smothering from Corey Mace was the highlight, while Trevor Harris continued his strong play of late with a beautiful back shoulder touchdown shot to KeeSean Johnson. Add in 138 yards from Dohnte Meyers on deep balls and a multi-faceted ground game, and you have the recipe for a blowout.

2) Hamilton Tiger-Cats (1)

If getting pushed to the brink by the Elks is enough to knock you off the top of the power rankings pyramid, you’ve probably set pretty high expectations for yourself. The Ticats have certainly done that over their six-game winning streak. Kiondre Smith looks on track for an all-star season with a second consecutive 100-yard game, and Bo Levi Mitchell is currently playing at a higher level than anyone else in the league. With 350 yards and three touchdowns in Edmonton, he leapt over the GOAT Doug Flutie on the CFL’s all-time passing list and still has higher to climb.

3) Calgary Stampeders (3)

P.J. Walker did not live up to the hype in his first career CFL start, tossing three costly interceptions, including a pick-six, in a loss to Ottawa. However, our voters don’t appear to be holding the Stampeders accountable for the actions of a backup quarterback and a depleted receiving corps. Vernon Adams Jr. could be back as early as this week, and with the way their defence keeps playing, they don’t need much more than that offensively.

4) Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6)

Ugly wins are far preferable to ugly losses, so the Bombers will happily accept the critiques in the film room this week. Chris Streveler only threw for 173 yards and tossed three interceptions, but the defence and special teams stepped up while he struggled. Returner Trey Vaval took a pair of kicks to the house, while Willie Jefferson got his hands on every ball in his vicinity and forced a fumble that Jay Person returned for six.

5) B.C. Lions (7)

There are only two reasonable explanations for the Lions jumping two spots this week. Ranking three through eight on this list is more “pick your poison” than “murderer’s row” right now, and, more importantly, you can’t lose on a bye. B.C. is still in the midst of a two-game slide and has a rematch coming on Thursday against the team they collapsed against in Week 8.

6) Montreal Alouettes (4)

Life without Davis Alexander continues to be perilous in Montreal, and none of McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s tough talk to the TSN panel last week helped him against Saskatchewan. The veteran backup threw for just 126 yards and an interception while his team got shellacked, leading to questions about his long-term viability. With injuries mounting in the receiving corps and secondary, the Alouettes could be in trouble.

7) Toronto Argonauts (5)

The Argos came oh so close to back-to-back upsets of the Bombers, led by a 187-yard, two-touchdown performance by Damonte Coxie. The defence added three interceptions, including a pick-six from Cameron Judge, but poor kick coverage on special teams undermined anything the other two units were able to accomplish. Poor offensive line play also continues to be a challenge, and you won’t win many games with eight yards total on the ground.

8) Ottawa Redblacks (8)

Life isn’t fair, and sometimes getting off the schneid doesn’t mean a damn thing come power rankings time. The Redblacks notched their second victory of the season against a depleted Stampeders squad, buoyed by a defensive touchdown from Alijah McGhee. Eugene Lewis went over the century mark, and Justin Hardy found the end zone twice, but success isn’t a trend until you accomplish it more than once.

9) Edmonton Elks (9)

Cody Fajardo may well be the most disrespected quarterback in the CFL, at least according to Bo Levi Mitchell, but his strong play on offence has yet to translate into victories. The Elks hung around for three quarters thanks to 133 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns from Justin Rankin, but the offence went quiet in the fourth. At least a struggling offensive line got some reprieve, allowing seven fewer sacks than last week.