Justin Dunk and John Hodge discuss Bo Levi Mitchell surpassing Doug Flutie for ninth all-time in CFL passing yards, the Saskatchewan Roughriders reaching 7-1, Trey Vaval’s breakout performance for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Shawn Lemon taking responsibility for his gambling suspension, Makai Polk’s release from the Atlanta Falcons, and three backup quarterbacks struggling in Week 9.

Powered by RedCircle

Please enjoy the show and subscribe on your favourite podcast provider.