Toronto Argonauts perform opposite of a bounce-back, falter in Bombers rematch (& six other thoughts)

Coming off what looked like a much-needed turnaround, the Toronto Argonauts quickly lost any sense of momentum, falling to 2-6 on the season after a 40-31 defeat in the second leg of their home-and-home series with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Despite occasional flashes of resilience and multiple chances gifted by Winnipeg’s own mistakes, the Argonauts were unable to capitalize, coming up short on several key drives, including a costly Nick Arbuckle interception that effectively sealed their fate.

Here are my thoughts on the game.

Offensive line struggles persist for Toronto

The Argonauts’ offensive line continues to be a major concern in 2025, showing struggles arguably as severe as their season opener against Montreal. Although only two sacks were recorded against Nick Arbuckle, relentless pressure consistently forced hurried throws and incompletions, stalling drives.

Willie Jefferson of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers notably dominated the line with multiple knockdowns and a confident, energetic presence, which ramped up pressure on Toronto’s offence. The Argonauts’ rushing totals have also been extremely low, sometimes barely reaching double digits, underscoring the line’s troubles creating lanes.

Injuries have played a significant role in the line’s inconsistency, with John Bosse currently stepping in at right tackle due to the absences of Ryan Hunter and Anim Dankwah. To remain competitive in the East Division and crossover playoff scenarios, the Argonauts urgently need marked improvement in both pass protection and run blocking. The output of eight rushing yards is far below CFL standards against quality opponents and must improve for the team’s success this season.

Argonauts’ second-half push shows promise

When a team trails by 18 points at halftime, as the Argonauts did, few would blame them for simply aiming to salvage a bit of dignity. But that’s not how this Toronto squad operates.

Despite their record, the Argonauts refused to fold. Instead, they channelled any disappointment into a resilient second-half effort that very nearly saw them complete a thrilling comeback, injecting life and determination into what could have easily become a lost cause.

“When we get in moments like that, we’ve shown it this whole season. When we get down, us QBs and receivers, we’ve got to put this game in our hands now,” Arbuckle stated post-game. “We’re going to get drop-back passes on first down. This is our opportunity, and we relish those moments to kind of try to put the team on the back.”

Belief like that doesn’t happen by accident; it stems from consistent coaching and leadership. Ryan Dinwiddie emphasizes this mindset every week, and tonight’s effort was no exception. His steady encouragement continues to inspire the Argonauts to compete hard, regardless of the scoreboard or setbacks.

“They were disappointed in the first half effort, right? Put ourselves in a tough spot,” Dinwiddie stated post-game.

“I said, ‘Hey guys, we’ve got 30 minutes to find a way. Trust we can get it done.’ And I don’t think they lost the belief.”

Damonte Coxie shines again

Even during another difficult defeat, there were bright spots for the Argonauts, none brighter than Damonte Coxie. The receiver was nothing short of spectacular, hauling in nine catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing his playmaking ability on a night when positives were hard to come by.

It’s been a revelation to see the connection between Coxie and Arbuckle continue to flourish, week after week, with timely deep catches and big plays. If the Argonauts are to turn their season around, performances like Coxie’s will be instrumental, providing hope that this team still has the potential for brighter days as the CFL season unfolds.

Judge, jury and executioner of interceptions

The Argonauts opened last night’s game looking very much like they had carried over momentum from the previous week, thanks to a dramatic start from linebacker Cameron Judge. Acquired this past offseason in exchange for defensive standout Folarin Orimolade, Judge set the tone immediately by intercepting a tipped pass and returning it 47 yards for a touchdown, his second interception of his season.

Judge’s performance is proving that the trade was worthwhile. Not only has he piled up defensive stats throughout the year, but he continues to deliver game-changing plays that give Toronto crucial chances to win against tough opponents. His knack for stepping up in big moments is exactly what the Argonauts need as they work to turn the season around.

Argonauts’ defence stood firm

Despite conceding 40 points on the night, the Argonauts’ defence showed resilience by consistently putting the offence in favourable positions to mount a comeback.

Winnipeg’s offence was held to 265 net yards and just 173 through the air, while Chris Streveler was picked off three times. The defence’s second-half effort was notable, as they limited the Blue Bombers to just nine points off three field goals, holding firm when it truly mattered.

Unfortunately, two costly return touchdowns by Trey Vaval contributed significantly to the scoreboard, as did a defensive scoop and score made possible by Toronto’s porous protection. On a night when the Argos lost by just nine points, it’s hard to blame the defence for the result.

Performances like this demonstrate a unit that, despite setbacks, can be counted on to fight hard and give their team a chance to stay competitive down the stretch.

Argonauts’ August battle for survival

As the Argonauts turn the page to a new week in their 2025 campaign, they find themselves staring down a must-win matchup against the Ottawa Redblacks next Saturday. Both teams enter this clash with identical records, making it more than just a typical midseason game.

While a loss won’t officially end the season for either side, falling short in this one would deliver a serious blow to the losing team’s confidence and potentially set a tough tone for the weeks ahead. With playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the Argonauts must bring their best to the field if they hope to gain the momentum needed to turn their season around.

“It’s a very critical game, not just for right now and what it means for our team to go 1-0,” Arbuckle acknowledged. “Get our third win and try to get back on track, but also just long term, when you’re looking at playoff races and standings a couple months from now, you need those tiebreakers.”

A victory next Saturday wouldn’t just give the Argonauts a crucial win; it would also complete a season sweep over the Redblacks, extending Toronto’s edge in this divisional rivalry. More importantly, it would keep the Argonauts afloat in the playoff race, as the looming threat of a crossover remains very real.

Securing this win would help build momentum and confidence, making it all the more critical for Toronto to capitalize on this opportunity and maintain control of their postseason destiny.