Shawn Lemon sounds like a man who has learned a hard lesson after being suspended for 400 days by the Canadian Football League.

“I made a mistake. I take full responsibility for my actions and understand that it was a lapse of judgment. I took some counselling to work on myself as a man so I can be ready from a mental aspect and as physical aspect as well. Trying to better myself not only as a football player, but as a man as well,” Lemon told 3DownNation.

“I never wanted to feel like I was entitled to an opportunity to rejoin the league. Thanks for allowing me back in the league to the commissioner and the league, I won’t let you guys down. I’m thankful to have an opportunity to be back playing, doing what I love to do, and that’s play football.”

The soon-to-be 37-year-old was suspended on April 24, 2024 for gambling on CFL games in 2021 while he was with Calgary Stampeders, including one in which he played. He bet around 70 Euros, the equivalent of approximately $100 CAD, on a two-game parlay.

The Charleston, S.C. native appealed the decision and played four games to start last season, but an independent arbitrator upheld his indefinite suspension.

Lemon was eligible to apply for reinstatement on July 4, 2025 and was reinstated 12 days later by commissioner Stewart Johnston with conditions. Montreal signed him to a one-year contract on July 17, which allowed him to serve his two-game drug suspension in Week 7 and 8. With discipline for both suspensions served, Lemon will make his season debut on August 2 against Saskatchewan.

“I’m thankful that he sat down, we met and we got to talk about things. He got to know me better and I got to know him as well and definitely appreciate the support from him,” Lemon said about going through his reinstatement process with the Johnston.

The six-foot-two, 248-pound pass rusher was a leader for the Alouettes after joining the team midway through the 2023 season while helping Montreal win the 2023 Grey Cup. He produced 26 tackles, nine sacks, two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, and one forced fumble in 13 regular season games that year.

“It’s all up to the team’s discretion on whether or not they wanted me to join their club and if they think that I would be an asset to the club as well,” Lemon said regarding re-signing with the Als.

However, there are pundits who believe Lemon should not have been reinstated by the CFL and instead been given a lifetime ban. The veteran defensive lineman does not resent those who hold that viewpoint.

“Honestly, I look at it like this: everybody’s entitled to their own opinion. I’m sorry for my actions that happened in 2021 and I hope to be able to earn the support back of those who don’t think that I should be playing football,” Lemon said. “I can’t control everyone, how everyone else feels about me. All I can do is control myself as a man and be the best version of myself and be the best teammate I can.”

Lemon did try to appeal his two-game drug suspension for Phentermine, which was handed down in February, but it was denied. He admitted not knowing all the proper information for what’s allowed and what’s not on the joint CFL and CFL Players’ Association drug policy.

“I was going to a nutritionist and I was prescribed a medication from my doctor. I didn’t know it was a banned substance because it’s medication prescribed from a doctor,” Lemon said. “I take full responsibility, being a professional athlete you gotta know the details. It’s a lesson learned going forward, even if you’re prescribed a medication, go about things the right way.”

That’s exactly what Lemon aims to do as he returns to playing professional football in the CFL.