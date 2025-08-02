Baltimore Ravens bring back veteran Canadian DL Brent Urban

The Baltimore Ravens have signed Canadian defensive lineman Brent Urban.

The Mississauga, ON native played 13 games with Baltimore last season and recorded 20 tackles plus two pass knockdowns. He became a free agent in March.

The 34-year-old was originally selected by the Ravens in the fourth round, 134th overall during the 2014 NFL Draft after an outstanding career at the University of Virginia.

The six-foot-seven, 295-pounder has played 122 NFL games in his career, starting 34, while recording 170 defensive tackles, 95 solo, 17 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, 16 pass knockdowns, 10 sacks and recovered one fumble.

Urban was selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the second round, 15th overall during the 2013 CFL Draft. He has since earned more than $12 million USD in the NFL while playing for the Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys.