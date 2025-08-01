Starting offensive linemen Payton Collins, Zack Fry return for Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will have two starting offensive linemen back in the lineup when they take on the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night.

Payton Collins, who missed the team’s past six games due to a knee injury, will start at left tackle. The six-foot-seven, 301-pound native of Columbus, Ohio started the team’s season-opening win over the Ottawa Redblacks. The rookie played 56 collegiate games at Eastern Kentucky University before turning pro.

Zack Fry will start at left guard after missing last week’s win over the Edmonton Elks due to a head injury. The 24-year-old native of London, Ont. was originally a second-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft out of Western University and has since played 22 regular-season CFL games with Saskatchewan.

The Riders have started nine different offensive linemen through seven games so far this season, including three each at left tackle and left guard. Despite this, the team is tied for fourth league-wide with nine sacks allowed on the year.

Saskatchewan has also moved Canadian receiver Samuel Emilus to the six-game injured list. The native of Montreal, Que. has caught 20 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns over four games so far this season but suffered a knee injury this past week.

Tommy Nield will make his first start for the Riders in place of Emilus. The six-foot-three, 203-pound native of Guelph, Ont. signed with the team after a four-year run with the Toronto Argonauts, during which he caught 63 passes for 776 yards and two touchdowns to help the team win two Grey Cups. The 26-year-old was originally a fourth-round pick in the 2021 CFL Draft out of McMaster University.

The Riders have also placed Canadian defensive lineman Lake Korte-Moore on the six-game injured list and rookie offensive lineman Darius Washington on the one-game injured list.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-1) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (5-2) on Saturday, August 2 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a 21-18 win over Edmonton, while the Alouettes completed a comeback victory over the Stampeders in Calgary.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 25 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and TSN 690 in Montreal.