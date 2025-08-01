Hamilton Tiger-Cats keep roster consistent amid five-game winning streak

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have made no changes to their roster heading into Saturday’s game against the Edmonton Elks.

Bo Levi Mitchell, arguably the current front-runner to win CFL Most Outstanding Player, will be under centre as he looks to improve upon his production this year. The 35-year-old has thrown for 2,201 yards, 15 touchdowns, and three interceptions through seven games, putting him on pace to set new career-highs in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

As a team, the Tiger-Cats currently rank first in point per game, fourth in net offence, first in passing yards, eighth in rushing yards, and second in turnover ratio. Defensively, the club ranks fifth in points allowed, third in net offence allowed, fourth in passing yards allowed, and fourth in rushing yards allowed.

The Elks have made a number of changes to their roster for this week’s game, all of which can be found here.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5-2) will visit the Edmonton Elks (1-5) at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, August 2 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats are coming off a 37-33 come-from-behind win over the B.C. Lions, while the Elks allowed eight sacks in a 21-18 loss to the Roughriders in Regina.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 29 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and 880 CHED in Edmonton.