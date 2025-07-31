Winnipeg Blue Bombers bench DB Marquise Bridges, reshuffle secondary vs Argos

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have made several changes ahead of their rematch with the Toronto Argonauts on Friday.

Defensively, the team has benched cornerback Marquise Bridges and sent him to the practice roster, reshuffling the secondary around him. Jamal Parker will move to the field-side, and Canadian Redha Kramdi takes over at safety, while Michael Griffin slots in at strong-side linebacker.

Through six games, Bridges had made 16 defensive tackles and two interceptions. He played eight games last season and finished with seven defensive tackles, as well as a forced fumble.

Dressing for depth for the first time this year are Canadian safety Jake Kelly and American linebacker Jonathan Jones, while Canadian defensive tackle Collin Kornelson goes to the practice squad.

Chris Streveler will make his second start of the season at quarterback, as Zach Collaros goes on the one-game injured list due to a neck issue that has knocked him out of the last two games. Rookie Chase Artopoeus will come off the practice roster to serve as the third-stringer behind Steveler and Terry Wilson.

Streveler led the team to a 34-20 win over the B.C. Lions in their season-opener while Collaros served a one-game suspension. The former NFL backup has thrown for 558 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions on the year, while rushing for 63 yards on the ground.

The new quarterback will get the benefit of upgraded protection, as veteran American offensive lineman Eric Lofton makes his season debut after a knee injury and slots in at left tackle. He replaces Micah Vanterpool, who heads to the one-game injured list with an ankle issue.

Rookie Canadian receiver Joey Corcoran will also make his debut in the starting lineup after American Kody Case was placed on the six-game injured list with a broken ankle. Fellow Canadian pass catcher Gavin Cobb will dress for depth at the position, while rookie Canadian running back Matthew Peterson was demoted to the practice roster. American ball carrier Quinton Cooley gets the chance in his place.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-3) will host the Toronto Argonauts (2-5) at Princess Auto Stadium on Friday, August 1 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The two teams met at BMO Field this past week where Nick Arbuckle carved up Winnipeg’s secondary for 316 yards and two touchdowns en route to a 31-17 win.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 26 degrees and sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.