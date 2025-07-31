Saskatchewan Roughriders’ DB Tevaughn Campbell fined for hit on sliding Elks’ QB Cody Fajardo

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ cornerback Tevaughn Campbell has been fined for delivering a high hit to Edmonton Elks’ quarterback Cody Fajardo in Week 8.

The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan’s 21-18 victory, as Fajardo scrambled to gain a first down with his team trailing. The quarterback slid late and Campbell flew over top of him from the side, appearing to avoid the most serious contact. However, his buttocks and thigh still delivered a glancing blow to the QB’s head, drawing a flag for roughing the passer.

Campbell signed with the Riders this offseason following a six-year stint in the NFL, where he spent time with the New York Jets, L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Jacksonville Jaguars. The native of Scarborough, Ont., has recorded 12 defensive tackles, two interceptions, and one defensive touchdown in six games since returning to the CFL.

As per CFL policy, the fine amount was not disclosed. Under the terms of the current collective bargaining agreement, the maximum allowable fine is half a game cheque.

The CFL’s Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages any league discipline that does not require a suspension. Fines are determined by a panel consisting of chief football operations officer Greg Dick, vice-president of officiating Darren Hackwood, associate vice-president of football operations Ryan Janzen, and associate vice-president of health and safety Eric Noivo.

Discipline related to dress code violations, those involving teams or staff, and those involving players who have been released are not shared publicly.