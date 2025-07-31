Edmonton Elks to place award-winning LB Nick Anderson on six-game injured list

The Edmonton Elks will be without a key piece of their struggling defence for the foreseeable future.

American linebacker Nick Anderson has been ruled out for Saturday’s game and will be placed on the six-game injured list after sustaining a groin injury last week. The 25-year-old has appeared in all six games for Edmonton this year, recording 39 defensive tackles and one sack.

Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 was the first to report the news.

The native of Vicksburg, Miss. was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2024 after recording 111 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception. He was also named an All-CFL at linebacker.

Anderson played four collegiate seasons at Tulane University, where he recorded 283 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, six pass knockdowns, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He attended training camp with the New Orleans Saints in 2023 but didn’t make the team’s final roster after training camp.

The Elks have yet to announce an official replacement for Anderson, though Canadian linebacker Joel Dublanko is expected to step into a larger role. The first overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft has notched five defensive tackles this season, four of which came in relief last week, while adding two on special teams.

Also headed to the six-game injured list this week are Canadian receiver Zach Mathis (back) and Canadian linebacker Michael Brodrique (shoulder). Canadian safety Royce Metchie (ankle) also remains out for this week, while Global linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements (knee) is doubtful and Canadian defensive lineman DK Bonhomme (knee) is questionable. Canadian defensive linemen Robbie Smith (elbow) is available to make his return to the lineup.

The Edmonton Elks (1-5) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5-2) at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, August 2 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats are coming off a 37-33 come-from-behind win over the B.C. Lions, while the Elks allowed eight sacks in a 21-18 loss to the Roughriders in Regina.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 30 degrees and mainly sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and 880 CHED in Edmonton.