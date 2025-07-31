3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 9

Week 9 in the CFL regular-season is here, featuring a slate of four interdivisional games. Calgary and Ottawa will renew an old rivalry in the nation’s capital, Toronto and Winnipeg will play the second half of a home-and-home, Hamilton and Edmonton will spar in a battle of teams heading in opposite directions, and Saskatchewan and Montreal will pit the league’s top offence against the league’s top defence.

Calgary-based reporter Ryan Ballantine still has a narrow lead on our straight-up standings, while Regina-based reporter Brendan McGuire has a commanding lead in our picks against the spread. Below are our picks for Week 9 in the CFL.

Thursday, July 31: Calgary Stampeders at Ottawa Redblacks (-3.5) at 7:30 p.m. EDT

Former NFL journeyman P.J. Walker will make his first career CFL start with Vernon Adams Jr. out due to a head injury. Calgary’s receiving corps will be limited as the team placed Jalen Philpot and Damien Alford on injured reserve this week alongside Reggie Begelton and Clark Barnes, leaving Tevin Jones and Dominique Rhymes as the only two proven veterans in the lineup. The Redblacks are heading in the other direction as quarterback Dru Brown, receiver Bralon Addison, offensive lineman Peter Godber, and defensive back C.J. Coldon are all set to return from sick bay.

ABBOTT: Setting aside his NFL credentials, P.J. Walker has yet to impress me. This could be the break that Ottawa needs.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

BALLANTINE: Ottawa is a bottom half team against the run and with Adams, Alford, Philpot, and Barnes still out, the Stampeders can rush their way to a tight win.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

FILOSO: The Redblacks typically aren’t great coming off a bye but they’re firmly in must-win territory. Without V.A., I’m not sure how much Calgary’s offence can muster.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GASSON: Ottawa is desperate and losing Vernon Adams Jr. is a big deal for Calgary.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Redblacks are in desperation mode while P.J. Walker hasn’t proven anything in the league yet.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HODGE: This is a must-win game for the Redblacks and P.J. Walker hasn’t looked sharp in limited action.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HOSKINS: The change in QB shows the power that V.A. brings to the Stampeders. Ottawa gets another W.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

KLEIN: No V.A. will be a problem for Calgary, but their defence should be enough to give them a win over the struggling Redblacks.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

McGUIRE: Hard to imagine the Stamps winning a road game vs anyone but Edmonton with P.J. Walker at quarterback. Their defence is great but not that great!

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

THOMAS: Calgary missing their quarterback will be the difference here.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Ottawa 8, Calgary 2.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ottawa 8, Calgary 2.

Friday, August 1: Toronto Argonauts at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (-3) at 8:30 p.m. EDT

Zach Collaros will not play for the Blue Bombers this week due to a neck injury, leaving Chris Streveler as the presumed starter. The team experienced a bout of déjà vu last week when Nick Arbuckle picked apart their secondary and Zach Collaros threw multiple interceptions while fighting an injury — all things that occurred in last year’s Grey Cup. Winnipeg’s pass rush came alive last week, notching five sacks, though the Argonauts won the turnover battle by a commanding 7-1 margin.

ABBOTT: The Bombers are in bad shape. It still isn’t bad enough to drop a third game to Nick Arbuckle.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

BALLANTINE: The Bombers are now apparently CFL’s the “save it for after Labour Day” team.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

FILOSO: The Argos are feeling themselves right now and that spread is straight up disrespectful.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

GASSON: This is a wild spread all things considered. The Argos are Winnipeg’s kryptonite when things are going well, and they aren’t right now.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HERRERA-VERGARA: I don’t understand how the Blue Bombers are favoured in this one. I feel Toronto will keep building momentum.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HODGE: I’ve grown tired of picking the Blue Bombers only for them to make me look like an idiot.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HOSKINS: The Bombers are struggling to perform and Toronto has had increasingly good performances.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

KLEIN: The Bombers looked rough last week, and their injury problems got worse. The Argonauts keep the momentum rolling.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

McGUIRE: It doesn’t seem to matter who quarterbacks the Argos — they just own the secret recipe to beating Winnipeg.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

THOMAS: Winnipeg can’t find a way past Toronto and without Collaros, life will not get easier.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Toronto 9, Winnipeg 1.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Toronto 9, Winnipeg 1.

Saturday, August 2: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Edmonton Elks (+4.5) at 3:00 p.m. EDT

The Tiger-Cats are the hottest team in the CFL — they’ve won five straight games — while Bo Levi Mitchell has become the front-runner to win Most Outstanding Player with 15 touchdown passes and only three interceptions. The Elks showed some signs of progress last week after making the change from Cody Fajardo to Tre Ford, though the team was still only able to produce 18 points. Meanwhile, the defence ranks near the bottom of the league in almost every statistical category.

ABBOTT: The hottest offence in the CFL versus the league’s worst defence? This could get ugly.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

BALLANTINE: Bo Levi Mitchell has fed on Edmonton squads since there was peach fuzz on his cheeks.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

FILOSO: It doesn’t matter who the Elks put at quarterback, neither of those guys can keep up with Bo and company.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

GASSON: The Ticats are rolling.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Tiger-Cats will a sixth straight. I don’t see how the Elks can get away with a win.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HODGE: The Tiger-Cats are on a heater.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HOSKINS: I pick Edmonton… to lose.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

KLEIN: Hamilton is better at football than Edmonton right now.

Straight-up: Hamilton Against the spread: Hamilton

McGUIRE: The Ticats will roar and so will Kenny Lawler in a bounce-back game.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

THOMAS: To quote the Arkells, “the Ticats are Hummin.”

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Hamilton 10, Edmonton 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Hamilton 10, Edmonton 0.

Saturday, August 2: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Montreal Alouettes (+2.5) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Roughriders are bringing the CFL’s top offence to Montreal where they’ll meet the top-ranked defence, which means something has gotta give. Trevor Harris was sensational in the month of July, throwing for six touchdowns and one interception, while Montreal beat the heavily-favoured Stampeders last week on the strength of five field goals from Jose Maltos. McLeod Bethel-Thompson will make his fourth start of the season for the Alouettes in place of the injured Davis Alexander.

ABBOTT: Bethel-Thompson will lead field goal drives. Trevor Harris will secure touchdowns.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

BALLANTINE: Field goals won’t be enough this week for the Alouettes.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan . Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

FILOSO: Montreal is always a tough place to play, but Saskatchewan has been perfect on the road so far this season. I think that streak continues.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

GASSON: It probably won’t be a masterpiece but the Riders will find a way.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Field goals won’t be enough this week against a well-balanced Saskatchewan team. Bethel-Thompson will keep progressing but it won’t be enough.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HODGE: X

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HOSKINS: The Riders are finding ways to get wins but Bethel-Thompson will keep it close.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Montreal.

KLEIN: It hasn’t always been pretty, but the Riders keep picking up wins. That continues this week.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

McGUIRE: For once, the Riders get to visit Montreal without being screwed by the schedule-makers.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

THOMAS: This is the matchup of the week for me. Montreal is a tough beat at home, but the Riders have been very good.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Saskatchewan 10, Montreal 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Saskatchewan 9, Montreal 1.

2025 records (straight-up)

BALLANTINE — 20-9

McGUIRE — 19-10

HERRERA-VERGARA — 18-11

HOSKINS — 18-11

KLEIN — 18-11

ABBOTT — 17-12

GASSON — 15-14

THOMAS — 17-12

HODGE — 15-14

FILOSO — 15-13

2025 records (against the spread)

McGUIRE — 22-9

BALLANTINE — 18-13

ABBOTT — 15-16

HERRERA-VERGARA — 17-14

KLEIN — 15-16

THOMAS — 15-16

GASSON — 13-18

FILOSO — 14-17

HOSKINS — 12-19

HODGE — 11-20