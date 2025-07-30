Winnipeg Blue Bombers rule out Zach Collaros against Toronto Argonauts

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be without quarterback Zach Collaros when they host the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night due to a neck injury, as per the team’s official report.

The 36-year-old threw for 79 yards and two interceptions in the first half of last week’s loss to the Argonauts at BMO Field. The native of Steubenville, Ohio didn’t return after halftime due to injury and head coach Mike O’Shea declined to provide an update after the game.

On Wednesday, O’Shea indicated that he doesn’t expect Collaros to be out long-term.

This isn’t the first injury Collaros has suffered this season as he also left Winnipeg’s recent loss to the Calgary Stampeders due to a neck injury. He has thrown for 1,031 yards, seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions over five starts this season, posting a 2-3 record.

Chris Streveler started the season-opener for the Blue Bombers while Collaros served a one-game suspension and led the team to a 34-20 win over the B.C. Lions. He has thrown for 558 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions on the year.

The Blue Bombers have also ruled out running back Peyton Logan (thigh), receiver Kody Case (ankle), offensive lineman Stanley Bryant (ankle), and defensive lineman Jamal Woods (knee). Offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool (ankle) and long snapper Mike Benson (hip) are questionable.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-3) will host the Toronto Argonauts (2-5) at Princess Auto Stadium on Friday, August 1 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The two teams met at BMO Field this past week where Nick Arbuckle carved up Winnipeg’s secondary for 316 yards and two touchdowns en route to a 31-17 win.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 29 degrees and sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.