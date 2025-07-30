Veteran centre Peter Godber to make Ottawa Redblacks debut against Calgary

Veteran centre Peter Godber will make his debut with the Ottawa Redblacks when they host the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday night.

The 31-year-old blocker signed with the Redblacks as a free agent in February after spending the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, starting 27 games at centre. The native of Toronto, Ont. was originally a first-round pick in the 2018 CFL Draft out of Rice University and dressed for 44 regular-season games with the B.C. Lions.

The Redblacks had Jacob Ruby start the first seven games of the season at centre but he has now been moved to a depth role behind Dariusz Bladek at right guard. Right tackle Zack Pelehos will be a game-time decision after being a limited participant in practice this week due to a foot injury.

Ottawa has also placed veteran defensive tackle Cleyon Laing on the one-game injured listed. Former second-round draft pick Daniel Okpoko will start in his place, though he has been listed as a game-time decision due to an ankle injury.

Veteran receiver Bralon Addison and cornerback C.J. Coldon will return to the lineup after stints on the injured list. Addison has caught 21 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown over four games this season, while Coldon made 22 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, and two interceptions over six starts.

The Ottawa Redblacks (1-6) will host the Calgary Stampeders (5-2) at TD Place Stadium on Thursday, July 31 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off a narrow home loss to the Montreal Alouettes, while the Redblacks were on a bye week.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 24 degrees and sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.