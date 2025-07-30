Trevor Harris, Damon Webb named CFL’s players of the month by PFF

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris was the top-graded player in the CFL for the month of July by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

The 39-year-old earned a score of 92.7 after completion 78.5 percent of his passes for 1,088 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. He earned two CFL All-Week selections from PFF this month.

The two offensive honourable mentions in July were Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (90.1) and Vernon Adams Jr. (89.7).

The highest-graded defensive player of the month was Calgary Stampeders safety Damon Webb, who earned a grade of 89.9. The former Ottawa Redblacks defender recorded 16 defensive tackles and two interceptions over 261 total snaps.

The two defensive honourable mentions in July were Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive lineman Julian Howsare (84.0) and Calgary Stampeders strong-side linebacker Derrick Moncrief (83.2).

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats had the highest-graded offensive line of the month, earning a group grade of 73.8. The top-graded individual was centre Coulter Woodmansey at 79.8, following by right guard Liam Dobson at 73.6 and left guard Brandon Revenberg at 70.0.

The CFL partnered with PFF for the first time ahead of the 2023 season. The company uses game footage to review every player on the field and grades their individual performances on a scale from zero to 100.

The league unveils the top-graded players from PFF each week. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play at least 10. Ties are broken by the number of snaps played.

The top-graded players from each position were as follows for July.