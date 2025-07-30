Saskatchewan Roughriders sign former first-round CFL draft pick Deshawn Stevens

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian defensive lineman Deshawn Stevens.

The 28-year-old native of Toronto, Ont. played for the B.C. Lions in Week 1 but didn’t record any statistics and was released shortly thereafter. He remained a free agent until the Riders came calling.

The six-foot-one, 255-pound defender was a first-round pick of the Ottawa Redblacks in the 2021 CFL Draft. He joined the team in 2022 after completing his collegiate career at West Virginia University and played three seasons with the team, making eight defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles over 31 games.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-1) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (5-2) on Saturday, August 2 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a 21-18 win over Edmonton, while the Alouettes completed a comeback victory over the Stampeders in Calgary.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 25 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and TSN 690 in Montreal.