Calgary Stampeders to start P.J. Walker, move Vernon Adams Jr. to one-game injured list

P.J. Walker will make his first career regular-season CFL start on Thursday night when the Calgary Stampeders visit the Ottawa Redblacks.

The longtime NFL journeyman entered last week’s loss to the Montreal Alouettes and completed three-of-seven pass attempts for 20 yards in a relief effort. He dressed as the backup to Vernon Adams Jr. for the first seven games of the season.

The 30-year-old made nine starts in the NFL as a member of the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns, posting a 5-4 record while throwing for 2,135 yards, six touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. In 2020, he led the XFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns as a member of the Houston Roughnecks, amassing 1,338 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions in five games.

On Tuesday, head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson indicated the team was “still holding out hope” that Adams Jr. would play. The veteran quarterback exited last week’s loss to the Montreal Alouettes late in the third quarter after scrambling for a seven-yard gain. The 32-year-old took a glancing blow to the head as he was sandwiched between linebackers Darnell Sankey and Tyrice Beverette and was pulled by the concussion spotter.

Adams Jr., who has been moved to the one-game injured list, has thrown for 1,913 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions this season, his first in Calgary. He has also rushed for 139 yards and one score. The passer was a limited participant in practice on Sunday and Tuesday and a non-participant on Monday.

The Stampeders have also moved starting Canadian receivers Jalen Philpot (hamstring) and Damien Alford (hamstring) to the one-game injured list. Former NFL receiver Daylen Baldwin will start in place of Philpot at field-side slotback, while Vyshonne Janusas will start at the other field-side slotback position. The five-foot-ten, 221-pound native of Windsor, Ont. was a fifth-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft out of the University of Guelph.

Adrian Greene, who has recorded four interceptions at field-side cornerback this season, is listed as a game-time decision due to a lower leg injury. Joshua Coker will return to his starting spot at right tackle after being unable to play in last week’s loss to Montreal.

The Calgary Stampeders (5-2) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (1-6) at TD Place Stadium on Thursday, July 31 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off a narrow home loss to the Montreal Alouettes, while the Redblacks were on a bye week.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 24 degrees and sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.