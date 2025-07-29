Winnipeg Blue Bombers bring back veteran DB Dexter Lawson Jr.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have brought back American defensive back Dexter Lawson Jr.

The 25-year-old signed with the Blue Bombers in January and participated in training camp, though he was released as part of final roster cuts.

The native of Bloomfield, Conn. started four games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at field-side cornerback in 2024, recording 16 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle. He was released by the team in July of that year.

The five-foot-nine, 190-pound defender first joined the Tiger-Cats in 2023 and made nine starts — six at field-side halfback and three at field-side cornerback — recording 29 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, and one interception.

Lawson Jr. finished his collegiate career at Appalachian State where he made 26 tackles, three interceptions, five pass knockdowns, and one forced fumble over 12 games. He previously played at Central Connecticut where he was named second-team All-Northeast Conference in 2019.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-3) will host the Toronto Argonauts (2-5) at Princess Auto Stadium on Friday, August 1 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The two teams met at BMO Field this past week where Nick Arbuckle carved up Winnipeg’s secondary for 316 yards and two touchdowns en route to a 31-17 win.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 29 degrees and sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.