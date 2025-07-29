Saskatchewan Roughriders’ DL Malik Carney named CFL’s top performer for Week 8 by PFF

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defensive lineman Malik Carney has been named the CFL’s top performer for Week 8, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

The 29-year-old native of Alexandria, Va. played 37 defensive snaps in his team’s 21-18 win over the Edmonton Elks and recorded four defensive tackles and two sacks to earn a grade of 85.5. The six-foot-three, 230-pound defender now has four sacks on the season.

Carney was also named 3DownNation’s defensive player of the week.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was the highest-graded offensive player of the week with a score of 85.1. The 35-year-old completed 34-of-41 pass attempts for 389 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in his team’s 37-33 win over the B.C. Lions.

Mitchell was also named 3DownNation’s offensive player of the week.

The Tiger-Cats had the top offensive line of the week, earning a group score of 77.0. The highest-graded individual was right guard Liam Dobson, who earned a score of 78.8, followed by centre Coulter Woodmansey and left guard Brandon Revenberg.

The CFL partnered with PFF for the first time ahead of the 2023 season. The company uses game footage to review every player on the field and grades their individual performances on a scale from zero to 100.

The league unveils the top-graded players from PFF each week. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play at least 10. Ties are broken by the number of snaps played.

The top-graded players from each position were as follows for Week 8.

QB | Bo Levi Mitchell | Hamilton | 85.1

RB | James Butler | B.C. | 74.4

REC | Damonte Coxie | Toronto | 85.0

OL | Liam Dobson | Hamilton | 78.8

DL | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan | 88.7

LB | Cameron Judge | Toronto | 83.2

DB | Robert Carter Jr. | B.C. | 87.3

RET | Isaiah Wooden | Hamilton | 69.2

K/P | Cody Grace | Edmonton | 85.6

ST | Jacob Bond | B.C. | 89.5

Below are the top-graded performances of the season dating back to Week 1.