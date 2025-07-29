Samuel Emilus non-participant in practice with Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders were without Canadian receiver Samuel Emilus at practice on Tuesday due to a knee injury.

The 27-year-old native of Montreal, Que. has played only four games this season, recording 20 receptions for 361 yards and two touchdowns. He missed Week 3, Week 4, and Week 6 this season due to a foot injury.

Emilus was originally a first-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech University. He has caught 187 passes for 2,687 yards and 13 touchdowns over 54 career regular-season games.

Other non-participants on Tuesday were Canadian receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby (shoulder), Canadian offensive linemen Daniel Johnson (sholuder) and Zack Fry (head), Canadian defensive lineman Lake Korte-Moore (knee), American defensive lineman Malik Carney (ankle), and returner Mario Alford (hip).

American receiver Shawn Bane Jr. (knee) and American offensive lineman Payton Collins (knee) were both full participants in practice. Bane Jr. has yet to play this season after suffering a serious knee injury last year, while Collins has been out since Week 1.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-1) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (5-2) on Saturday, August 2 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a 21-18 win over Edmonton, while the Alouettes completed a comeback victory over the Stampeders in Calgary.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 25 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and TSN 690 in Montreal.