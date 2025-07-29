Edmonton Elks bring back local product Jacob Plamondon

The Edmonton Elks have brought back Canadian fullback and defensive lineman Jacob Plamondon.

The six-foot-three, 215-pounder played 12 games with the Elks in 2024, his third season with the team, and recorded four special teams tackles. He attended training camp with Edmonton earlier this year but was released at its conclusion.

The 26-year-old native of Red Deer, Alta. was originally a second-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft. He has made 14 special teams tackles over 31 career regular-season CFL games.

Collegiately, Plamondon made 39 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass knockdowns, and one forced fumble over 33 games at the University of Calgary.

The Edmonton Elks (1-5) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5-2) at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, August 2 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats are coming off a 37-33 come-from-behind win over the B.C. Lions, while the Elks allowed eight sacks in a 21-18 loss to the Roughriders in Regina.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 22 degrees with a 60 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and 880 CHED in Edmonton.