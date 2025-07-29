Dave Dickenson ‘still holding out hope’ Vernon Adams Jr. can start for Calgary Stampeders

The Calgary Stampeders are still hoping that Vernon Adams Jr. will be healthy enough to play this week against the Ottawa Redblacks.

“Vernon was feeling better today,” head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson told the media on Tuesday. “We’re still holding out hope. He did some stuff, did individual, and he’s progressing forward. It’s one of those things where we’ve gotta take the advice of other people as well and see where’s ahead of us.”

The veteran quarterback exited last week’s loss to the Montreal Alouettes late in the third quarter after scrambling for a seven-yard gain. The 32-year-old took a glancing blow to the head as he was sandwiched between linebackers Darnell Sankey and Tyrice Beverette and was pulled by the concussion spotter. He didn’t return to the game.

Adams Jr. threw for 193 yards and one touchdown in the loss and was replaced by longtime NFL journeyman P.J. Walker. The first-year CFL passer completed three-of-seven pass attempts for 20 yards in a relief effort.

“(Walker) and (fellow quarterback) Josh (Love) have certainly taken advantage of some extra reps, but Vernon did quite a bit on day one (of practice this week),” said Dickenson. “As a backup quarterback, you’re chomping [sic] at the bit to get in there. You want to be prepared and you want to feel like you’ve had a chance, at least, to have done some things or you feel comfortable calling plays.”

Damien Alford, the first overall pick in this year’s CFL draft, will not play this week due to a hamstring injury. Canadian receiver Clark Barnes (ankle) remains out, while fellow Canadian receiver Jalen Philpot (hamstring) is questionable.

“I feel like we’re ready, so no excuses,” said Dickenson. “Let’s go play.”

The Calgary Stampeders (5-2) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (1-6) at TD Place Stadium on Thursday, July 31 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off a narrow home loss to the Montreal Alouettes, while the Redblacks were on a bye week.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 24 degrees and sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.