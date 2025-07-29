Austin Mack non-participant in practice for Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes were without American receiver Austin Mack at practice on Tuesday due to an ankle injury.

The six-foot-one, 208-pound native of Fort Wayne, Ind. caught six passes for 65 yards in the team’s recent 23-21 win over the Calgary Stampeders. He did not miss any time during the contest due to injury.

The 27-year-old has made 21 receptions for 296 yards through five regular-season starts so far this year. He missed Week 4 and Week 5 due to a hamstring injury.

Mack rejoined the Alouettes in 2024 following an NFL stint with the Atlanta Falcons. Over 25 career CFL regular-season games he has caught 109 passes for 1,595 yards and four touchdowns.

Players who also didn’t participate in practice on Tuesday include Canadian receivers Tyson Philpot (knee) and Daniel Oladejo (foot), Canadian defensive lineman Joshua Archibald (adductor), Canadian defensive back Nate Beauchemin (arm), and returner James Letcher Jr. (hand).

Veteran defensive tackle Dylan Wynn (foot) was a full participant, as was linebacker K.D. Davis (illness). Defensive back Najee Murray was limited (hamstring).

The Montreal Alouettes (5-2) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-1) on Saturday, August 2 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a 21-18 win over Edmonton, while the Alouettes completed a comeback victory over the Stampeders in Calgary.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 25 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and TSN 690 in Montreal.