3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 8

Week 8 of the 2025 CFL regular season has come to an end. Before we get into Week 9, which will feature four interdivisional matchups, let’s first take a look back at the standout performers, plays, and games from the week that was.

These awards are selected by 3DownNation’s contributors and will be presented weekly throughout the 2025 season. Enjoy.

Offensive player of the week: QB Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The 35-year-old threw for 389 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in his team’s 37-33 win over the B.C. Lions and is now the consensus front-runner to win Most Outstanding Player. The interception wasn’t really his fault — more on that in a moment — as Mitchell has now thrown for 2,201 yards, 15 touchdowns, and three picks on the year, putting him on pace for a career-high 39 touchdown passes.

Honourable mention: QB Nick Arbuckle, Toronto Argonauts

Defensive player of the week: DL Malik Carney, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan’s pass rush was dominant on Friday night as the team welcomed Cody Fajardo back to Regina with a whopping eight sacks. Carney was arguably the most effective of the team’s pass rushers as he not only notched two sacks but also four tackles. The Roughriders now lead the entire CFL in sacks this season with 20 — four more than any other team in the league.

Honourable mention: LB Cameron Judge, Toronto Argonauts

Special teams player of the week: K Jose Maltos, Montreal Alouettes

The veteran placekicker was brilliant on Thursday night as he made all five of his field goal attempts to help the Alouettes secure a come-from-behind win. The native of Monterrey, Mexico’s best kick came in the dying moments of the game when he connected on a 58-yard deep shot, which set a new record for longest field goal in franchise history and proved to be the game-winner.

Honourable mention: LB Jaylen Smith, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Breakout player of the week: DB Robert Carter Jr., B.C. Lions

The 22-year-old native of Danville, Va. became an instant household name thanks to his brilliant leaping interception — more on that in a moment — but also produced six tackles and a forced fumble in his team’s loss to Hamilton. It wasn’t a brilliant game for B.C.’s defence but Carter Jr. was a bright spot and he should only continue to get better as his rookie season progresses.

Honourable mention: DB Kenny Logan Jr., Edmonton Elks

Offensive line of the week: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The unit of Brendan Bordner, Brandon Revenberg, Coulter Woodmansey, Liam Dobson, and Quinton Barrow was excellent against the Lions, stifling their pass rush to allow zero sacks. There were also plenty of holes in the run game as Greg Bell, Bo Levi Mitchell, Jake Dolegala, and Johnny Augustine combined for 20 carries for 97 yards and one touchdown.

Honourable mention: Calgary Stampeders

Coach of the week: HC Scott Milanovich, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton’s bench boss not only coached his team to a fifth-straight win and an impressive come-from-behind victory but led an offence that generated 37 points and 486 net yards. The Tiger-Cats are playing great football right now to sit first place in the East Division standings. The team will have a chance to extend its winning streak to six games this week against the Edmonton Elks.

Honourable mention: HC Ryan Dinwiddie, Toronto Argonauts

THAT’S WHAT YOU CALL A CATCH! WE STILL CAN’T BELIEVE ROBERT CARTER MADE THIS INCREDIBLE INTERCEPTION! 🤯

#CFL | @BCLions pic.twitter.com/dEolbuKJL2 — CFL (@CFL) July 28, 2025

Best play of the week: DB Robert Carter Jr., B.C. Lions

It’s not an exaggeration to say this is one of the greatest plays in CFL history. Take a bow, Robert Carter Jr. This was insanely good. The rookie defender timed his jump perfectly to float in front of a deep shot intended for Brendan O’Leary-Orange and stab it with his left hand, cradle it into his body, and survive contact with the ground. This play has already gone viral and it will be viewed many more millions of times over the coming years.

Honourable mention: K Jose Maltos, Montreal Alouettes

WITH 16 SECONDS LEFT KIONDRE SMITH GETS THE GO-AHEAD TOUCHDOWN FOR HAMILTON! #CFLGameDay

🗓️: @Ticats vs. Lions LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/PE9j0O473a — CFL (@CFL) July 28, 2025

Worst play of the week: B.C. defence

With the game on the line, the Lions left receiver Kiondre Smith completely uncovered near the goal line to allow him to score Hamilton’s game-winning touchdown. Smith had already made 13 receptions in the game, making it a particularly bizarre choice to leave him all alone on the play. B.C. dropped four players to cover five receivers, which is math that simply doesn’t add up.

Honourable mention: QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Montreal Alouettes

Best game of the week: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at B.C. Lions

Simply put: this game was awesome. There were some mistakes, sure, but Robert Carter Jr.’s interception was an unforgettable play, Bo Levi Mitchell was sensational, James Butler played brilliantly against his old team, and Keon Hatcher’s 73-yard catch-and-run was superb. These two teams racked up a combined 70 points and 919 yards of net offence, plus Kiondre Smith’s game-winning touchdown became an instant classic.

Honourable mention: Montreal Alouettes at Calgary Stampeders

Worst game of the week: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Toronto Argonauts

The rain made footing a challenge for both teams at times but what really held this game back was the Blue Bombers being incapable of doing anything well. The team’s defence continues to struggle, allowing Nick Arbuckle to play pitch and catch with his receivers, while Zach Collaros was miserable before exiting the game due to injury. Hopefully, the upcoming rematch between these two teams is more entertaining.

Honourable mention: Edmonton Elks at Saskatchewan Roughriders