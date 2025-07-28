Montreal Alouettes sign four, including three receivers

The Montreal Alouettes have signed four players, including American receivers Jose Barbon and Tyjon Lindsey, Canadian receiver Kaseem Ferdinand, and Canadian defensive lineman Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal.

Barbon dressed for two regular-season games with the Alouettes last season and returned for training camp in 2025, though he didn’t make the final roster. The five-foot-eleven, 182-pound target played collegiately at Temple University where he caught 138 passes for 1,608 yards and four touchdowns. The 25-year-old was also a member of the Calgary Stampeders in 2023.

Lindsey dressed for one regular-season game in Montreal last season and was released after this year’s training camp. The five-foot-nine, 182-pound native of Corona, Calif. caught 75 passes for 917 yards and nine touchdowns over 39 collegiate games at Oregon State University. He was previously a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

Ferdinand attended training camp with the Alouettes earlier this year after going unselected in the 2025 CFL Draft. The five-foot-ten, 180-pound target played collegiately at Carleton University where he was named a second-team U Sports All-Canadian in 2024.

Lemieux-Cardinal played one regular-season game with Montreal in 2024 after previously spending time with the Ottawa Redblacks. The Université de Montréal product was named a first-team U Sports All-Canadian in 2021 as a member of the Carabins. He originally went unselected in the 2022 CFL Draft.

The Alouettes have also released American receiver Lincoln Victor.

The five-foot-nine, 177-pound joined the Alouettes last week after attending training camp with the Ottawa Redblacks. He spent part of last season on their practice roster, having previously been under contract with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent.

Victor made 137 catches for 1,401 yards and seven touchdowns in 37 games over three collegiate seasons at Washington State University. He also recorded eight carries for 12 yards and major, 27 kickoff returns for 542 yards, and 11 tackles.

The Montreal Alouettes (5-2) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-1) on Saturday, August 2 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a 21-18 win over Edmonton, while the Alouettes completed a comeback victory over the Stampeders in Calgary.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 25 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and TSN 690 in Montreal.