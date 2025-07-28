Calgary Stampeders sign Canadian DB Dolani Robinson

The Calgary Stampeders have signed Canadian defensive back Dolani Robinson.

The six-foot-two, 190-pound defender attended training camp with the Stampeders earlier this year, recording two defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, and one pass knockdown over two preseason games.

The native of Kingston, Jamaica, who was raised in Toronto, Ont., went unselected in the 2025 CFL Draft. He attended the CFL Combine in Regina where he ran a 4.52-second forty-yard dash and leaped 36 inches in the vertical jump.

The 25-year-old played two collegiate seasons at the University of Regina where he recorded 45 tackles and nine pass knockdowns over 16 games. He was named a Canada West all-star in 2024.

Robinson previously played at the Canadian Junior Football League level as a member of the Westshore Rebels.

The Calgary Stampeders (5-2) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (1-6) at TD Place Stadium on Thursday, July 31 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off a narrow home loss to the Montreal Alouettes, while the Redblacks were on a bye week.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 24 degrees and sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.