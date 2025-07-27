Toronto Argonauts get right at the right time with win over Bombers (& six other thoughts)

Article by Griff Bordignon

This contest, a Grey Cup rematch, marked Winnipeg’s lone trip to Toronto this year, and the

Argos made sure to give the home crowd of 13,266 at BMO something to cheer about for the first time since last fall’s East Semi-Final with a 31-17 victory.

The rain did little to dampen the team’s resolve. The Argonauts came out swinging, executing efficiently on both sides of the ball, capitalizing on mistakes, and displaying the kind of “on to the next one” mentality that coaches preach.

In the face of adversity and with their season at a crossroads, the Argonauts put forth their most complete effort to date. The victory not only blots out the disappointment of last week’s collapse but also breathes new life into a campaign that suddenly has hope. For Toronto, the storm may not be over, but after this win, the ship is most certainly sailing in the right direction.

Here are my thoughts on the game.

In the Nick of time

Nick Arbuckle delivered a poised, complete performance, stepping up impressively on the same night that Chad Kelly was suddenly placed on the six-game injured list. He finished the night 22-of-31 for 316 yards and threw two touchdown passes without a single interception; a remarkable turnaround after being plagued by turnovers through his first six games of the season.

Arbuckle showcased both accuracy and composure, distributing the ball to five different receivers and making use of the entire offence. His athleticism was on display as well, adding 32 rushing yards to Toronto’s 116-yard total on the ground. As a trade-off, return specialist Janarion Grant got in on the action throwing the ball with a 41-yard completion,

indicating just how versatile and unpredictable the Argonauts’ attack was.

This performance not only ended Toronto’s home losing skid, but also gave the BMO Field fans a reason to rally behind Arbuckle and this team, especially with their season at a decisive juncture. Arbuckle’s command, efficiency, and mistake-free football were exactly what the Argonauts needed.

Leadership helping the team get right

Saturday was billed as a “Get Right” game, a term football circles use for those pivotal moments when a team reclaims its identity and momentum. Coming off a gut-wrenching loss in Montreal, the Argos showed no lingering doubt or hesitation. Instead, they took the heartbreak on the chin, regrouped, and delivered their most complete performance of the year.

From the opening whistle, there was a different energy in the team. Every play and every drive reflected a group intent on putting the past behind them and reminding fans exactly who they are. That’s a mentality that defensive leader Wynton McManis embodies.

“We let no water creep in,” McManis said post-game. “We let none of that doubt, none of that anything that comes with losses. We let none of that creep in. This team here, we know who we have in this locker room, we know what we have, we know how we compete and it doesn’t get any better than watching us fight four quarters.”

McManis continues to show that leadership from players like himself, including his calm

demeanour, which included him acting like a dinosaur pre-game. That was an ode to his

son’s soccer game. It also showed this Argonauts team hasn’t lost faith in this season, and neither should the team’s fanbase.

Show me the Damonte

Damonte Coxie is answering the call with authority for the Argonauts. One week after highlighting his growing role in the offence, Coxie left no doubt about his playmaking abilities, delivering a standout performance that propelled the Double Blue to a crucial victory.

Despite slippery conditions that typically keep the football on the ground, Coxie became the

focal point of the Argos’ aerial attack. He reeled in six catches for a season and career-high of 145 yards, including a pivotal touchdown that marked his third straight game with a score. The sure-handed receiver found ways to produce regardless of how the ball got to him, snagging a 41-yard reception on a trick-play pass from return specialist Janarion Grant to highlight his night and electrify the home crowd.

“We always come to work every day to practice, trying to build, trying not to look at the past. It’s been great. Nick is a workaholic,” Coxie stated post-game. “He watches a lot of film. We always stay after, so the work is just showing up.”

Offensive line bent, but didn’t break

While the Toronto Argonauts showcased their best against Winnipeg, the offensive line remained a glaring concern amid the team’s many positives. Plagued by injuries over the past several weeks, the unit struggled to contain Winnipeg’s aggressive defensive front seven, allowing five sacks throughout the evening.

These relentless pressures put the Argos’ offence in difficult positions and threatened to derail what was otherwise a promising start to the game. As the season progresses, shoring up the offensive line’s protection will be critical if Toronto hopes to maintain momentum and keep its offence operating efficiently against tougher opponents.

Can the crossover cross out the Argonauts’ playoff dreams?

The CFL crossover rule means that because the West Division has five teams and the East

only four, if the fourth-place team in the West finishes with a better record than the third-place team in the East, the West team can take that playoff spot in the East. This

puts the Toronto Argonauts, currently third in the East, at risk from the B.C. Lions in the West, if the Lions have a superior record.

Even though early losses aren’t necessarily fatal in the CFL, with the season heating up after Labour Day, the Argos must keep an eye not only on their divisional rivals but also on the West standings. This scenario is going to make Toronto fans root for Hamilton tonight to keep pace with the Lions, something they might not want to do but may need to do to get back into a playoff position.

In short, the Argonauts need consistent wins and must maintain momentum to avoid being displaced by a stronger Western team under the crossover rule.

Turning the calendar

As the Argonauts move into August, their upcoming schedule offers a promising chance to build momentum with three winnable games on the horizon.

First up is a Blue Bombers team that may be missing veteran quarterback Zach Collaros, which could present an opportunity for Toronto to capitalize on a weakened opponent this Friday. Following that, the Argos face two struggling squads in Ottawa and Edmonton, who together hold a combined 2-11 record through the season’s first two months.

However, the spotlight will be shining brightest on the Argonauts’ annual Canadian National

Exhibition (CNE) game on Saturday, August 23rd, when the B.C. Lions visit BMO Field. Given B.C.’s position as a key threat to Toronto’s playoff hopes, the Argonauts may need to treat this home game as a must-win. Securing a victory against the Lions could be pivotal in maintaining control over their playoff destiny and sending a big statement to the rest of the league.

With the potential to string together a critical winning streak, August could be a turning point for Toronto’s 2025 campaign.