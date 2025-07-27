Ottawa Redblacks’ QB Dru Brown full participant in practice after Week 7 headshot

Quarterback Dru Brown was a full participant in practice as the Ottawa Redblacks returned from their bye week, taking the first team reps in the aftermath of a headshot which knocked him out of the game in Week 7.

Brown exited their 30-15 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the second quarter after taking a hit for defensive back DaShaun Amos, who struck the bottom of the quarterback’s facemask with the crown of his helmet on a blitz. The hit caused Brown’s helmet to fly off, drawing a 25-yard penalty for roughing the passer. The defender later received a max fine for the play.

Ottawa head coach Bob Dyce indicated in his halftime interview with TSN that he felt the hit should have resulted in an ejection. However, Brown and Amos shared an amicable exchange on Twitter the following day, indicating there were no hard feelings from the incident.

Brown was removed from the game due to a possible concussion after appearing dazed on the field, but Dyce indicated on Sunday that his quarterback has not shown any symptoms since the incident. He was listed on the practice injury report, but only with a “neck” designation.

The 28-year-old pivot has thrown for 1,078 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions in four games this season, but missed three starts due to a hip injury.

The Ottawa Redblacks (1-6) are scheduled to return to action on Thursday, July 31, when they host the Calgary Stampeders (5-2), whose starting quarterback, Vernon Adams Jr., is also returning from concussion protocol.