Calgary Stampeders’ QB Vernon Adams Jr. returns to practice after entering concussion protocol

Calgary Stampeders’ quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. returned to practice on Sunday after being unable to finish their Week 8 loss to Montreal due to concussion protocol.

“He did do quite a bit today in getting himself back. It was very positive,” head coach Dave Dickenson told the media. “I think he has good energy. Obviously, we’ll just let him handle that, as well as our medical people. But it does feel like he’s out here doing some things, which is a good.”

Adams exited the game late in the third quarter after scrambling for a seven-yard gain on second down deep in Stampeders territory. The 32-year-old did not slide and took a glancing blow to the head as he was sandwiched between linebackers Darnell Sankey and Tyrice Beverette.

The veteran QB was visibly off-balance when getting up and confirmed after practice that he was involuntarily pulled by the concussion spotter. While he accepted that decision, the quarterback appeared visibly frustrated on the sideline with a towel over his head.

“I just took a hit, I think, from the side, and kind of just rung my ear,” Adams recalled. “I saw the tape. Obviously, I got up a little wobbly, but I felt like I was good enough to go back in. But we’ve got to do the protocol and play it safe.”

The Stampeders were unable to sustain their narrow fourth-quarter lead without Adams in the game. Backup P.J. Walker completed just three-of-seven passes for 20 yards as the Alouettes won 23-21.

Adams has been a key figure in the Stampeders’ worst-to-first turnaround through the first third of the 2025 season, delivering on the promises he made after being acquired via trade this offseason. In seven games, he has gone 125-of-188 passing for 1,913 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions, while rushing for 139 yards and a major.

He made no promises about his possible return this week, acknowledging that he still needed to be assessed after engaging in activity.

“Yeah, we’ll see,” Adams said dismissively.

The Stampeders (5-2) are scheduled to return to action on Thursday, July 31, when they visit the Ottawa Redblacks (1-6).