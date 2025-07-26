Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ QB Zach Collaros ruled out against Argos with undisclosed injury

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ quarterback Zach Collaros has officially been ruled out for the remainder of their Week 8 clash with the Toronto Argonauts.

Collaros played the entirety of the first half and did not appear to be in distress before the break, but did not initially return to start the third quarter. The Bombers did not disclose the nature of his injury, but elected to sit the QB. He was later spotted on the sidelines without his pads on.

The 36-year-old was unable to finish Winnipeg’s Week 7 loss to the Calgary Stampeders after sustaining what the club later called a neck injury. The two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player has a history of concussions, which led to initial concern when he went down. However, he was able to practice fully all week and was not deemed a risk to miss this game.

Collaros finished five-of-10 passing on Saturday for 79 yards and two interceptions, while being sacked once. It marked his first meeting with Toronto since their defeat in the 111th Grey Cup, a game in which he also suffered an injury.

The native of Steubenville, Oh. has thrown for 1,031 yards, seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions over five starts this season, posting a 2-2 record. He missed Winnipeg’s season-opener due to a one-game suspension he was levied after failing to respond to correspondence from the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sports (CCES) this offseason.

Backup Chris Streveler took over at quarterback after halftime with the Bombers trailing 25-10.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.