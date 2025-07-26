Toronto Argonauts officially place QB Chad Kelly on six-game injured list

The Toronto Argonauts have officially placed quarterback Chad Kelly on the six-game injured list, sources have told 3DownNation.

Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie confirmed the news in his post-game press conference following Toronto’s 31-17 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“I think it’s a smart decision. There’s a lot of, I guess, uncertainty when it comes to that,” Dinwiddie said. “We’ve got to look after Chad and the organization, and do right by him. We can’t just force his hand and say ‘let’s play’ when we’re not sure yet. When we’re fully sure on the situation, collectively, we’ll make that decision.

Kelly has yet to dress for a CFL game since he suffered a fractured right tibia and fibula during last year’s East Final against the Montreal Alouettes. He has missed the first seven games of the 2025 season but was only ever placed on the one-game injured list, allowing him to practice with the team. Players on the six-game injured list are only allowed to practice during the final week of their stint.

By placing Kelly on the six-game injured list, the Argos will receive significant financial savings unless he is removed early. All the money he earned while on the one-game injured list counts against the salary cap, while money earned on the six-game does not.

Dinwiddie previously indicated that Kelly might be back for Week 7. That did not occur, though he told 3DownNation on Thursday that his quarterback had not suffered a setback and was still being evaluated on a week-to-week basis. While the 31-year-old has practiced intermittently over the past several weeks, he has regularly missed sessions in order to return home to Buffalo and do rehab with his own personal trainer.

“He’s willing to play, but at the same time, we’re going to put him on the field when he’s ready to play, and who knows, that could be week to week,” Dinwiddie explained. “He’s working out. He wants to be there for his brothers. You looked at him today, he’s a great leader on the sidelines. He’s always around. When he’s around, he makes us better on or off the field.”

Kelly completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,451 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in eight starts last season after missing the first nine games due to suspension. He was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2023 after throwing for 4,123 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Over 45 career regular-season CFL games, Kelly has thrown for 6,871 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions and rushed for 599 yards and 19 scores.

Nick Arbuckle has been Toronto’s starter under centre with Kelly unavailable. The reigning Grey Cup MVP has thrown for 2,007 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He could remain at the helm until Week 16 if Kelly remains on the six-game for the full duration possible, with his earliest return date at no financial cost coming on Friday, September 19.

“When the time comes, we’ll make that decision, but it’s got to be collectively,” Dinwiddie insisted. “All the doctors and Chad, myself, and Pinball, we’ve got to make a decision when is the right time, and we won’t make that decision until it is the right time.”

The Toronto Argonauts (2-5) will return to action on Friday, August 1, when they visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-3) for a rematch of Saturday’s game.

