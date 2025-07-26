Hamilton Tiger-Cats place DL TyJuan Garbutt on six-game injured list

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have lost one of their starting defensive ends long-term ahead of their matchup with the B.C. Lions.

TyJuan Garbutt has been placed on the six-game injured list after suffering a knee injury last week. The 26-year-old has appeared in every game for the Ticats this year, recording nine defensive tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

The Virginia Tech product signed with Hamilton in free agency after spending the last two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, compiling 20 defensive tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown in 13 games. He will be replaced by rookie American edge rusher Philip Ossai, who is making his first career start.

Also out this week is starting left tackle Jordan Murray, who has been placed on the one-game injured list with a knee issue. Brendan Bordner, who started 16 games as a rookie last season, will step in after missing the past two games as a healthy scratch. Fullback and short-yardage specialist Ante Milanovic-Litre (hamstring) will also miss time, with Canadian linebacker Daniel Kwamou dressing for ratio reasons.

Returning to the field is starting running back Greg Bell, who has been in and out of the lineup with a rib issue. He has carried the ball 24 times for 108 yards and one touchdown in three games this year, adding 15 receptions for 95 yards through the air. Backup Treshaun Ward, who scored his first career touchdown last week, has been returned to the practice roster.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-2) will visit the B.C. Lions (3-4) at BC Place Stadium on Sunday, July 27 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats are coming off a one-sided win over the Ottawa Redblacks, while the Lions are coming off a 33-27 home loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.