Toronto Argonauts promote Canadian Tyshon Blackburn to starting SAM

The Toronto Argonauts have made a change to their ratio ahead of Saturday’s Grey Cup rematch with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, but not at the position you might expect.

Canadian defensive back Tyshon Blackburn has been given the start at strong-side linebacker for the first time this season. The 24-year-old has made four defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, and one interception in six games this year — already equalling his season totals from 2024.

American rookie Jarrett Martin, who collected six defensive tackles and two special teams tackles over three starts, has been demoted to the practice roster in a corresponding move.

Despite the added Canadian starter on defence, the Argos are continuing to roll with four nationals along the offensive line, regardless of mounting injuries. John Bosse, the team’s third-round pick in 2024, will get his first start of the year at right tackle after Anim Dankwah, who was playing in place of the injured Ryan Hunter, went down with a season-ending ACL tear. Left guard Sage Doxtater (knee) is expected to play despite being listed as a game-time decision, but recently signed veteran Shane Richards will dress as insurance.

In depth moves, the Argos placed Global defensive end Thiadric Hansen (elbow) and Canadian defensive end Tyson Hergott (back) on the six-game injured list. Canadian linebacker Brian Harelimana returns from injury to help fill the void on special teams, and is joined in the lineup by fellow Canadian linebacker Stephen Smith and American defensive tackle Ricky Correia.

The Toronto Argonauts (1-5) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-2) at BMO Field on Saturday, July 26 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off a 41-20 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, while the Argonauts gave up a fourth-quarter lead to narrowly lose to the Montreal Alouettes.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 27 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain and a risk of thunderstorms. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and TSN 1050 in Toronto.