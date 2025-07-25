Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ DB DaShaun Amos receives max fine for spear to the head of Ottawa QB Dru Brown

The Canadian Football League has slapped Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ defensive back DaShaun Amos with a maximum fine for the spear that knocked Ottawa Redblacks’ quarterback Dru Brown out of their Week 7 matchup.

Amos struck the bottom of the QB’s facemask with the crown of his helmet on a blitz late in the second quarter. The hit caused Brown’s helmet to fly off, drawing a 25-yard penalty for a Grade 2 roughing the passer, but did not result in an ejection, drawing the ire of Redblacks’ head coach Bob Dyce at halftime.

Brown suffered a concussion on the play and was unable to return as the Redblacks lost the game. He and Amos shared an amicable exchange on Twitter the following day, indicating there were no hard feelings from the incident.

Under the terms of the current collective bargaining agreement, the maximum amount allowable for a fine is half a game cheque. In the case of Amos, that is equal to $2,508.33.

The CFL also fined Winnipeg defensive lineman Willie Jefferson for delivering a spear to Calgary receiver Tevin Jones and Saskatchewan defensive back C.J. Reavis for a high hit to the head of B.C. quarterback Nathan Rourke. As per CFL policy, the fine amounts were not disclosed.

The CFL’s Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages any league discipline that does not require a suspension. Fines are determined by a panel consisting of chief football operations officer Greg Dick, vice-president of officiating Darren Hackwood, associate vice-president of football operations Ryan Janzen, and associate vice-president of health and safety Eric Noivo.

Discipline related to dress code violations, those involving teams or staff, and those involving players who have been released are not shared publicly.