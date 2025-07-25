B.C. premier David Eby declares Lions’ QB Nathan Rourke off-limits in interprovincial trade deal with Manitoba

The British Columbia and Manitoba governments have struck a deal to remove trade barriers between their two provinces, but freedom of movement for a star CFL quarterback was not part of the negotiations.

B.C. premier David Eby gifted his Manitoba counterpart, Wab Kinew, a Nathan Rourke jersey following the signing of the deal earlier this week, but made clear that offers for the Lions’ homegrown QB were not being considered.

BC and Manitoba are knocking down trade barriers so our goods can flow back and forth with ease, while ensuring our workers are protected.@WabKinew (1/2) pic.twitter.com/07hyRBvtH5 — David Eby (@Dave_Eby) July 23, 2025

“I wanted to remind my friend, Premier Wab Kinew, who the best quarterback in the CFL is – Victoria-born Nathan Rourke,” Eby wrote in a tweet following the announcement of the deal. “He’s one B.C. product that won’t be available for trade.”

Kinew, who offered a Winnipeg Jets jersey in response, notably did not accept the gift on camera. The NDP leader is a noted Blue Bombers fan and was famously the only premier who declined to be photographed holding a Riders jersey during a recent first ministers’ meeting in Saskatchewan, throwing up a ‘W’ hand gesture instead.

Eby has every right to have provincial pride in the B.C.-born Rourke, who burst onto the CFL scene in 2022 when he became the first quarterback to be named Most Outstanding Canadian since 1980. In 39 career games, interrupted by an 18-month stint in the NFL, the 27-year-old has completed 70.9 percent of his passes for 7,491 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions, while rushing for 804 yards and 19 majors.

However, Winnipeg might be the only team not interested in swapping QBs with the Lions, as they’ve proven to be Rourke’s kryptonite. In five career starts against the Bombers, including playoffs, he has gone winless, completing just 50.4 percent of his passes for an average of 204 yards per game with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. His latest meeting with the team resulted in a 34-20 loss and a strained oblique, which caused him to miss the next two games.

Kinew is probably comfortable sticking with veteran Zach Collaros under centre, who has led the Bombers to five straight Grey Cup appearances and won two for the team, while also taking home a pair of Most Outstanding Player awards.